The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) plans to announce a new Odisha state president by the end of this month, according to state in-charge Vijaypal Singh Tomar.

This decision follows a key meeting of Odisha BJP in Bhubaneswar, which focused on aligning party activities with government initiatives.

The meeting was attended by incumbent state president Manmohan Samal, Chief Minister Mohan Majhi, two deputy chief ministers, and other ministers.

The discussions emphasized the importance of strategies to ensure government schemes reach the grassroots level, enhancing the party’s recognition for its role in these efforts.

They discussed the implementation of promises made in the election manifesto, filling vacant ministerial positions, and appointing party leaders as chairpersons of various boards and state corporations.

They also talked about Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s upcoming visit to Odisha and the Utkarsh Odisha Make in Odisha Conclave.