New Motion Poster of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Out; Movie Release ​​on 25 March, 2022

Mumbai: Kartik Aaryan’s and Kiara Advani’s highly anticipated ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ gets slated to release in March next year. The film also stars Tabu in a pivotal role.

A new motion poster if the film has been released abd Kartik took to his social media handle to post the same.

A few days back when Kartik had short the climax scene for the film, director Anees Bazmee said,”It was a very challenging shoot as I had a vision in my mind in terms of Kartik’s role as people have not ever seen him in such a character,” admits Anees.