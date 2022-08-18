New Low Pressure Area formed; To become more marked during next 12hrs

A Low Pressure Area has been formed over northeast & adjoining areas of east-central Bay of Bengal, Bangladesh-Myanmar coast.

It is likely to move west-northwestwards & become more marked during next 12h rs & concentrate into a depression during subsequent 24 hours.

Under its influence heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely to occur in interior and coastal Odisha on August 19 and in western Odisha on August 20.

Squally weather with gusty surface wind speed reaching 45 to 55 kmph is very likely over north adjoining west central Bay of Bengal during August 19 to 20 and along & off Odisha coast on August 20.