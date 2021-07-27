New Karnataka CM Likely To Be Announced Today Evening

Bengaluru: The BJP observers are likely to announce the name of the new chief minister of Karnataka by 5 pm today after BS Yediyurappa resigned as chief minister.

Following this, the BJP observers Dharmendra Pradhan and G Kishan Reddy, along with BJP national general secretary in charge of Karnataka Arun Singh reached Bengaluru to discuss the new leadership of the state.

The BJP sources said that the observers to hold a party parliamentary board meeting and the name of the new chief minister is likely to be announced after the legislative party meeting.

Meanwhile, the opposition Congress has alleged that BS Yediyurappa was forced to resign by the BJP.