New Delhi: Indian Railways has announced significant changes to its advance booking rules, effective from November 1, 2024. The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) will reduce the advance reservation period from 120 days to 60 days. This change aims to streamline the booking process and make it more efficient for passengers.

In addition to the reduced booking window, IRCTC has introduced several other updates:

Tatkal Booking: Passengers can now book Tatkal tickets one day before the journey. The booking window opens at 10 a.m. for AC classes and 11 a.m. for non-AC classes.

Refund Policies: Confirmed ticket cancellations will incur charges, with no refunds available if cancelled within four hours of departure. Waitlisted or RAC tickets can be cancelled up to 30 minutes before departure for a full refund, minus service charges.

AI Integration: Indian Railways is leveraging artificial intelligence to optimize seat allocation, leading to a 30% increase in confirmed tickets. AI-enabled cameras will also monitor food and linen quality.

Cancellations of the booking made beyond the ARP of 60 days will, however, be permitted.

However, certain day time express trains like Taj Express, Gomti Express etc, where lower time limits for advance reservations are at present, in force are exempted from the change.

Moreover, there will also be no change in the case of limit of 365 days for Foreign Tourists. However, the new rules will not impact those who have already booked their tickets.

All the bookings done up to 31.10.2024 under the ARP of 120 days will remain intact.

These changes are expected to enhance the overall travel experience, providing more flexibility and better service for passengers.

