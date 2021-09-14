New IPL Team Auction To Take Place On October 17

Mumbai: The bidding for the two new Indian Premier League teams is set to take place on October 17.

The BCCI had on August 31 invited bids to own an IPL franchise with “Invitation to Tender” available for purchase till October 5.

“The Governing Council of the IPL invites bids to acquire the right to own and operate 1 (one) of the 2 (two) new teams proposed to be introduced to take part in the Indian Premier League from the IPL 2022 season, through a tender process,” the BCCI had said in a statement.

“Any interested party wishing to submit a bid is required to purchase the ITT. However, only those satisfying the eligibility criteria set out in the ITT and subject to the other terms and conditions set out therein, shall be eligible to bid. It is clarified that merely purchasing this ITT does not entitle any person to bid,” the cricket body had said.