New iPad Series launched With Better Displays & Cameras

New Delhi: Apple has launched the new iPad as well as the new iPad mini that is essentially the iPad mini 6 at its “California streaming” event on Tuesday. The new iPad is powered by an A13 Bionic chip that is claimed to deliver 20 percent faster CPU, GPU, and Neural Engine performance over the last iPad model while remaining the most affordable option in the iPad lineup. Apple also claimed it to be six times faster than an Android tablet.

Apple iPad mini price in India

The iPad mini price in India starts at Rs 46,900 for the base 64GB with Wi-Fi. The Wi-Fi + Cellular iPad mini 6 India price is set at Rs 60,900. While the new iPad price in India starts at Rs 30,900 for the base 64GB model with Wi-Fi. There is also a 64GB iPad with Wi-Fi + Cellular connectivity priced at Rs 42,900. It also comes in a 256GB model with WiFi and WiFi + Cellular options priced at Rs 44,900 and Rs 56,900, respectively. The iPad comes in two colours – Silver and Grey while the iPad mini comes in four colours – Space Grey, Pink, Purple, and Starlight.

New iPad mini specifications

Unlike the new iPad that has the same display size, the all-new iPad mini comes with an 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display that is larger than the 7.9-inch screen available on the earlier iPad mini. The new model is also powered by the latest A15 Bionic chip that is rated to deliver up to 80 percent faster performance than the previous generation. The new iPad mini comes with a 12-megapixel Ultra Wide selfie camera with a 122-degree field of view. It also includes support for Center Stage from the iPad Pro. At the back, there is a 12-megapixel camera sensor that is paired with a True Tone flash and supports Smart HDR as well as 4K video recording.

The new iPad mini includes stereo speakers. On the connectivity front, it comes with Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth, and USB-C port. There is also optional eSIM support to enable Gigabit LTE and 5G connectivity on the go.

Apple has enabled the new iPad mini with support for accessories including the second-generation Apple Pencil and Smart Folio case. The iPad mini runs on iPadOS 15 and is touted to deliver an all-day battery life on a single charge. Besides, it comes bundled with a 20W USB-C adapter.

New iPad Specifications

The new iPad comes with the same 10.2-inch display size that was available on the earlier iPad models. It, however, comes with True Tone support that helps adjust screen colour temperature according to ambient lighting. The new iPad is also powered by the A13 Bionic chip that debuted with the iPhone 11 in 2019. In addition to the new processor, there is a Neural Engine for enhanced performance.

Apple has provided an all-new camera setup on the new iPad. It comes with a 12-megapixel Ultra-Wide camera with a 122-degree field of view and supports the Center Stage feature that was first introduced on the iPad Pro. The ninth-generation iPad also includes an 8-megapixel camera sensor at the back.

The new iPad retains the Touch ID home button that was available on the previous iPad. However, it does support Apple accessories including the Smart Keyboard and first-generation Apple Pencil that were not supported by the earlier models. There is also support for third-party keyboards.

Apple will ship the new iPad with iPadOS 15, which was announced at WWDC 2021 in June. The new iPadOS brings an updated homescreen and upgraded multitasking features. The new iPad comes in Wi-Fi only and Wi-Fi + 4G connectivity and is bundled with a 20W USB-C Power Adapter.

The smaller iPad packs Apple’s latest A15 Bionic chip under the hood. The 6-core CPU delivers a 40 percent jump in performance, and the 5-core GPU delivers an 80 percent leap in graphics performance compared to the previous generation of the iPad mini.