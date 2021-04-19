New insurance plan for Covid warriors on the anvil

New Delhi: The Centre said a new health insurance scheme for the health workers is on the anvil after the old one has expired.

The insurance scheme was implemented from March 30, 2020. It carried an insurance cover of Rs 50 lakh. The scheme lapsed on March 24, 2021. The scheme was initially implemented for 90 days from the day of its launch and extended thrice till March 24.

So far 287 claims have been paid by the insurance company to the beneficiaries. The scheme has acted as a very effective safety net and has been able to provide relief to the dependents of health workers who have lost their lives due to COVID-19 while fighting the pandemic.

It remains unclear whether insurance cover will be provided for fatalities that occur between the expiration of the old policy and until a new policy is announced.

This will provide much needed relief to the frontline healthcare workers who face exposure and continue to get infected in the second Corona wave.