New Goa International Airport To Generate Jobs

Panaji: With a capacity of handling 44 lakh passengers per annum, which is scalable to 330 lakh, the greenfield international airport at Mopa in North Goa is expected to stimulate the state’s GDP and increase job opportunities, the airport management said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Sunday commission the first phase of the airport, managed by GMR Goa International Airport Limited.

GMR Goa International Airport Limited, in a series of tweets, said the facility will boost the socio-economic development of the state. The airport has a capacity to handle 44 lakh passengers per annum, which is scalable up to 330 lakh, it added.