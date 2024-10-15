Delhi: Abhinav Arora, the 10-year-old spiritual orator who has captivated millions with his profound knowledge and devotion, is now at the center of controversy following a recent exposé. The young boy, often referred to as “Bal Sant” (Child Saint), has been a prominent figure in the spiritual community, known for his teachings on Hindu deities like Shri Ram and Shri Krishna. However, a YouTube channel named Only Desi has raised doubts about the authenticity of his spiritual journey.

Allegations of Coaching

The exposé, led by YouTuber Ankit, suggests that Abhinav’s public persona may not be as genuine as it appears. Ankit compiled video snippets showing Abhinav giving identical answers in various interviews, implying that his responses are coached by his father, Tarun Raj Arora. The YouTuber also highlighted instances where Abhinav seemed unprepared when asked questions outside his rehearsed script.

Family’s Past Under Scrutiny

Further complicating the narrative, Ankit uncovered older videos where Abhinav is seen engaging in typical childhood activities, such as using a smartphone and wearing casual clothing. These videos contradict the family’s claims that Abhinav has been on a spiritual path since the age of three. Additionally, Tarun Raj Arora, Abhinav’s father, has been linked to past judicial cases involving business fraud.

Public Reaction

The revelations have sparked a mixed reaction among Abhinav’s followers. While some continue to support the young orator, others are questioning the integrity of his spiritual teachings. Abhinav’s social media presence, boasting nearly a million followers on Instagram, remains active, but the controversy has undoubtedly cast a shadow over his image.

As the story unfolds, the spiritual community and the general public await further developments. The exposé has not only put Abhinav’s authenticity into question but also highlighted the potential influence of parental coaching in shaping his public persona. Whether these allegations will significantly impact Abhinav’s standing as a spiritual orator remains to be seen.

Share this: Facebook

X



Like this: Like Loading...