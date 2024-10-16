To effectively manage the crowd at Srimandir during the holy month of Kartika, the Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) has introduced new entry and exit regulations starting October 18.

According to the new guidelines, devotees are allowed entry solely through the Singha Dwar and Paschima Dwar from October 18. Exits can be made through any of the three designated gates, except for the Singha Dwar, as stated in an SJTA announcement.

These rules do not apply to temple servitors and their families.

The SJTA’s initiative is designed to streamline the darshan process for the substantial number of pilgrims. These measures have been taken by the temple administration to ensure orderly conduct due to the significant number of devotees and Habisyalis visiting during Kartika.

