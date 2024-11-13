Bhubaneswar: The State Cabinet is set to convene an important meeting today at 4 PM in Bhubaneswar, chaired by Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Majhi.

Among the key items on the agenda is the potential approval of the New Education Policy 2020, a significant reform aimed at transforming the educational landscape of the state.

The New Education Policy 2020, which has already been approved at the national level, focuses on universalizing education from pre-school to secondary level, introducing a new 5+3+3+4 curricular structure, and emphasizing foundational literacy and numeracy. The policy aims to make education more holistic, flexible, and multidisciplinary, catering to the needs of the 21st century.

In addition to the education policy, the cabinet will also review and potentially approve several other proposals from various departments. These proposals are expected to address a range of issues, including infrastructure development, healthcare improvements, and economic initiatives, all aimed at fostering the state’s growth and development.