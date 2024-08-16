New DGP YB Khurania Pays Courtesy Visit to Odisha CM Mohan Majhi

Cuttack: Senior IPS officer of the 1990 batch, Yogesh Bahadur Khurania formally took charge as Odisha’s new Director General of Police at the State Police Headquarters in Cuttack this afternoon.

After assuming charge, DGP Khurania paid a courtesy visit to Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi at Lok Seva Bhawan.

After YB Khurania arrived at the police headquarters, he was welcomed by the senior officers present with flower bouquets. He was given a “guard of honour”. Later, DGP Khurania paid tribute to the martyrs at the memorial.

In response to media queries, DGP Khurania said that Odisha Police has a special honour and glory. He felt honoured to assume the responsibility as the DG of Odisha Police and expressed the view that providing quality police service to the people of the state is the biggest duty.

On the call of Hon’ble Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, DGP Khurania said that emphasis will be laid on ensuring that persons coming to the police station to complain are treated with good behaviour by the police personnel.

Stating that Odisha Police has achieved significant success in countering Maoists in the past days, he paid tribute to the martyred Jawans in the fight.

DGP Khurania said that emphasis will be given to maintaining law and order, crime control and prevention while atrocities and crimes against the weaker sections of the society, children and women will be dealt with special attention.

DGP YB Khurania said that steps will be taken to successfully deal with the growing cybercrime. He said that the police will take strict action against the smuggling of drugs in the coming days.

Responding to the media, DGP Khurania said that all efforts will be made to earn praise from the public.

Many senior police officers of the state police department and police headquarters staff were present when YB Khurania took charge as the new Odisha DGP.

ALSO READ: YB Khurania Takes Charge As Odisha’s New DGP