New Delhi’s Hauz Khas Temple hosts Bahuda Yatra

New Delhi: The 44th Bahuda Yatra Festival was celebrated at the main Jagannath Temple of the National Capital Region at Hauz Khas village in New Delhi amidst fanfare and spiritual fervour.

Commencing from the wee hours in the morning all the religious rituals were performed in utmost solemnity by the priests of the temple. At about 3.30 p.m. the Four Deities were taken in Pahandi procession from the Aunt’s house situated at the basement of the temple to the aesthetically and colourfully decorated chariot stationed at the Grand Road in front of the temple.

With the recitals of hymns, shouting of slogans like Hari Bol, Jai Jagannath and playing of musical instruments like Ghanta, Mardala, Jhanja and Mrudanga, Renowned Philanthropist and Secretary of the temple management Committee Shri Neelachal Seva Sangha Rabindra Nath Pradhan conducted the traditional sweeping of the chariot called Chherra Pahanra. After that amidst the Kirtan and singing of Bhajans and Jananas the chariot was pulled till Shri Aurobindo Place market in the Shri Jagannath Marg by the devotees and then was returned back to the temple premises around evening.

The view of the Trinity in a majestic style from the Royal Chariot during their sojourn on the street of Delhi was momentous and mesmerising. The Deities remained on the chariot for Public viewing till night. At around 10.00 p.m. all the Four Deities were taken to the Natyamandap. As informed by the Temple management Committee Deities will remain at Natyamandap till the date of Niladribije. Since today was a holiday in Delhi and the climate was cloudy and pleasant, around 20,000 spectators were congregated at Hauz Khas Village to witness the holy Festival.

The entire arrangement was well managed and smoothly executed by the core team of the temple management Committee, which include Secretary Rabindra Nath Pradhan and members like Abhaya Pradhan, Ashok Pradhan (A), Khirod Patra, Gajendra Samanta, Abhiram Sutar, Ashok Pradhan (B), Jitendra Mohapatra, Ajay Pradhan, Pankaj Mohanty, Nishidha Kumar Das, Rankanidhi Sahoo, Bijay Sahoo, Bighneshwar Rout, Dillip Kumar Swain, Kishore Samal, Amulya Ojha, Sukanta Sahu and Manager of Temple Rashmiranjan Behera.