New Delhi-San Francisco Air India Flight Makes Emergency Landing At Russia Airport After Engine Develops Tech Glitch

New Delhi: A New Delhi-San Francisco bound flight was diverted to Russia where it made an emergency landing due to a technical glitch in the engine of the plane. The flight, which was carrying 216 passengers and 16 crew members, landed safely in Magadan.

Air India Boeing 777-200 (reg. VT-ALH) had incurred some malfunction in its engine, the Rossiya Airlines technicians are currently investigating the glitch and working to resolve the problem quickly.

“The passengers are being provided with all support on the ground and will be provided alternate options to reach their destination at the earliest. The aircraft is undergoing mandatory checks in Russia. We sincerely regret the inconvenience caused to the passengers,” the company said.

In another updated statement regarding the flight AI 173, Air India said that it will operate an alternate aircraft from Magadan to San Francisco on June 7. The flight will be carrying all passengers and crew of AI173 who are presently accommodated in local hotels in Magadan, the statement read. “The authorities are extending all cooperation in our effort to ensure that passengers safely reach their destination at the earliest.”