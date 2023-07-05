New concrete bridge connecting Dhabaleswar temple opens for devotees from today 

Cuttack: The newly-constructed concrete bridge connecting Dhabaleswar Temple at Athagarh area in Cuttack district will be opened for devotees from today.

Though the construction work is yet to be completed, the devotees will be allowed to use the bridge to visit the 16th century shrine.

This has been informed by Athagarh MLA and Odisha Agriculture & Farmers’ Empowerment Minister, Ranendra Pratap Swain.

Notably, the Dhabaleswar temple located on an island of the Mahanadi remained out of bounds for devotees after a temporary road connecting the shrine was washed away on June 30 due to incessant rain.