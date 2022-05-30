New Concept Police Station
Twin cityBhubaneswar

New Concept Police Station ‘Swagat’ Inaugurated In Bhubaneswar

By Pradeep Sahoo
64

Bhubaneswar: A new concept police station has been inaugurated on the Capital Police Station premises in Bhubaneswar on Monday.

Reportedly, the new police station named ‘Swagat’ was inaugurated by Police Commissioner Soumendra Priyadarshi.

The police station has been set up by Falcon and the Commissionerate of Police initiated for the children who will go with their mothers to the police station.

Moreover, there will be a children’s playroom and a playground for children to play inside the premises.

Pradeep Sahoo 13483 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

Breaking