New Concept Police Station ‘Swagat’ Inaugurated In Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: A new concept police station has been inaugurated on the Capital Police Station premises in Bhubaneswar on Monday.

Reportedly, the new police station named ‘Swagat’ was inaugurated by Police Commissioner Soumendra Priyadarshi.

The police station has been set up by Falcon and the Commissionerate of Police initiated for the children who will go with their mothers to the police station.

Moreover, there will be a children’s playroom and a playground for children to play inside the premises.