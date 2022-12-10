New CM And Dy CM Of Himachal Pradesh To Take Oath On Dec 11: Congress

Kalaburagi: The new Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister will be sworn in on December 11, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge said on Saturday.

The veteran leader, who is on a maiden visit to his home town of Kalaburagi, after taking over as the AICC chief, urged the Karnataka Congress leaders and workers to work with unity to bring the party to power in the state, which will go to polls by April-May 2023.

“We have won in Himachal Pradesh by giving a 10-point programme. We have won there with a good majority. Tomorrow there is a swearing-in ceremony there. That’s the reason I had gone out to discuss with our senior leaders,” Kharge said.