New Chief Postmaster General Of Odisha Assumes Office

Bhubaneswar: Suvendu Swain, an Officer from Indian Postal Services of 1990 batch has recently assumed the charge of Chief Postmaster General, Odisha Postal Circle, Bhubaneswar.

Earlier, Swain has served in other states including Madhya Pradesh, Delhi, Tamil Nadu, Bihar and Uttar Pradesh in different capacities before being elevated to the present post of CPMG Odisha Circle.

Apart from being an efficient postal officer, Swain has vast knowledge and experience in the field of art, culture and education. He has earlier worked as Director, Postal Services (HQ) in Odisha Circle.