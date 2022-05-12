New Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar to take charge on Sunday

New Delhi: Former finance secretary Rajiv Kumar is set to take charge as the new chief election commissioner on Sunday (May 15). He succeeds Sushil Chandra for the top post in the poll body.

In a tweet, union law minister Kiren Rijiju said: “In pursuance of clause (2) of article 324 of the Constitution, the President is pleased to appoint Shri Rajiv Kumar as the Chief Election Commissioner with effect from the 15th May, 2022. My best wishes to Shri Rajiv Kumar. (sic).”

The appointment letter says Chandra is set to complete his term on Saturday.

Rajiv Kumar is a 1984 batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer. He has “worked in various ministries at the centre and his state cadre of Bihar and Jharkhand,” a government statement had said earlier.