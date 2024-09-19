New Delhi: BMW India launched the new BMW X7 Signature Edition today. Locally produced at BMW Group Plant Chennai, the car will be available exclusively in the petrol xDrive40i variant.

The new BMW X7 xDrive40i M Sport Signature Edition will be available in limited units and can be exclusively booked via the BMW Online Shop.

The car is available at an ex-showroom price of INR 1,33,00,000.

The price prevailing at the time of invoicing will be applicable. Ex-showroom prices inclusive of GST (incl. compensation cess) as applicable but excludes Road Tax, Tax Collected at Source (TCS), GST on Tax collected at source, RTO statutory taxes/fees, other local tax cess levies and insurance. Price and options are subject to change without prior notice. For further information, please contact the local authorised BMW Dealer.

The car is available in two exclusive BMW Individual paintworks: Tanzanite Blue and Dravit Grey. The upholstery features the exquisite BMW Individual Leather ‘Merino’ upholstery in Tartufo and Ivory White shades.

Thanks to BMW India Financial Services, customized and flexible financial solutions are designed as per individual requirements. Customers enjoy great value and complete peace of mind with the BMW 360˚ Finance Plan. It includes attractive monthly instalments, an assured buy-back option of up to five years, flexible term-end opportunities, and options to upgrade to a new BMW among other benefits.

The new BMW X7 Signature Edition.

The generous exterior dimensions and expansive surfaces of the new BMW X7 radiate an expression of grandeur. The new imposing yet progressive front clearly differentiates it from its predecessor and other X models. The large kidney grille comes with newly designed intricate double bars with chrome highlights. The Crystal Headlamps with Swarovski glass cut crystals in the front creates a unique light effect. The Aluminium Satinated Roof Rails and Aluminium Satinated Exterior elements add to the luxury appeal of this Sports Activity Vehicle. The central air intake is framed by two eye-catching chrome air vents. Modern impulses such as 3D taillights with a new inner graphic and connecting chrome bars covered by smoked glass are real eye-catchers.

The interior of the new BMW X7 M Sport Signature makes for an innovative and exclusive ambience. The first element to catch attention is the new digital BMW Curved Display which is harmoniously unified into the cockpit area, so it almost looks like it is floating. Its typical BMW driver orientation, clear reduced design interplay of eye-catching graphics, modern colours and futuristic textures create an immersive visual appearance. The Individual Instrument Panel lapped in genuine leather brings a particularly progressive feel to the modern premium ambience. Another premium feature is the ambient light bar extending from the centre stack to the passenger side. It beautifully elevates the overall Ambient Lighting effect available in 14 colours. Moreover, its crystalline appearance and prismatic structure perfectly complement the crafted clarity components such as the gear selector, iDrive control wheel, audio control button and start/stop button. The overall experience of the occupants of the new BMW X7 M Sport Signature is further enhanced by the Ambient Air Package. Filling up the cabin with a sense of space and natural light flow is the large Sky Lounge Panoramic glass sunroof extending to the third row. The Sky Lounge comes with over 15,000 individual light points which can be altered via the ambient light setting to create a stunning light pattern. Crystal Door pins add to the overall aesthetic appeal inside the car. Also available as standard are Backrest cushions in Alcantara for the rear seat passengers. Captain Seats lapped in genuine leather Merino offer the perfect individual luxury experience for rear seat passengers. Harman Kardon’s surround sound system with 16 speakers provides an intense musical feast for the ears. Hands-free operation of split tailgate gives easy access to a boot capacity of up to 2,120 litres.

Thanks to unrivalled BMW TwinPower Turbo technology, the petrol engine melds maximum power with exemplary efficiency and offers spontaneous responsiveness even at low engine speeds. The 3-litre 6-cylinder in-line petrol engine of the new BMW X7 xDrive40i M Sport Signature Edition produces an output of 381 hp and a maximum torque of 520 Nm at 1,800 – 5,000 rpm. The car accelerates from 0 -100 km/hr in just 5.8 seconds. Additionally, the engine features a 48V Electrical Motor with a power output of 12 hp and torque output of 200 Nm, helping achieve even better efficiency and dynamics.

The eight-speed Steptronic transmission performs smooth, almost imperceptible gearshifts. At any time, in any gear, the transmission collaborates perfectly with the engine, enabling it to develop its full power and efficiency. The driver can access distinct driving setups in both automatic and manual mode – COMFORT, EFFICIENT, SPORT and SPORT PLUS.

BMW xDrive, the intelligent all-wheel drive technology monitors the driving situation and is quick to respond to ensure maximum traction, agility and vehicle stability. Electronically controlled ‘Automatic Differential Brakes/Locks’ (ADB-X), extended ‘Dynamic Traction Control’ (DTC), Hill Start Assist and Hill Descent Control help to conquer every terrain. Adaptive 2-Axle Air Suspension enables the raising and lowering of the vehicle at the touch of a button and automatically adjusts the height of the car to suit any given driving situation.

BMW ConnectedDrive technology breaks the innovation barrier and turns the car into an interconnected digital device. A host of connected drive features include BMW ID, BMW App, Digital Key, Emergency Call, Real-time Traffic Information, Remote Services and smartphone parking. BMW Live Cockpit Professional includes the freestanding BMW Curved Display with Navigation with real-time traffic information and augmented view, a 12.3-inch digital information display behind the steering wheel, a 14.9-inch Control Display and BMW Head-up Display.

The latest BMW iDrive with Operating System 8.5, offers all the possibilities for interaction between occupants and the vehicle – using touch, gesture or speech. It is complemented by the BMW Intelligent Personal Assistant system which has a self-learning intelligence that adopts a driver’s individual habits, proactively provides useful tips on new driving functions and seamlessly integrates smartphone apps. Wireless smartphone integration and regular Remote Software Upgrades ensure that the car is always up to date.

My BMW app functions include popular options for keeping an eye on the current vehicle status at all times as well as Learning Navigation, which offers destination suggestions and traffic information based on the owner’s driving habits. In addition, customers can use the My BMW app to generate the BMW Digital Key Plus, which turns a smartphone into a digital vehicle key. It will enable customers to physically open the doors when unlocking them this way. If the Digital Key Plus is activated, it’s also possible to perform automated parking manoeuvres.

The spread of Driver Assistance Systems is more extensive than ever. They support and relieve the driver, thus increasing comfort and safety. Standard equipment includes functions like Cruise Control, the Attentiveness Assistant, Parking Assistant Professional with Surround View Camera, Drive Recorder, remote parking via smartphone and Reversing Assistant.