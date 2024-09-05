New Delhi: The new BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine M Sport Pro Edition has been launched in a diesel variant today. Locally produced at BMW Group Plant Chennai, the new BMW 320Ld M Sport Pro is available at all BMW India dealerships and BMW Online shops from today onwards.

The new BMW 320Ld M Sport Pro is available at an ex-showroom price of INR 65,00,000.

The price prevailing at the time of invoicing will be applicable. Ex-showroom prices inclusive of GST (incl. compensation cess) as applicable but exclude Road Tax, Tax Collected at Source (TCS), RTO statutory taxes/fees, other local tax cess levies and insurance. Price/options are subject to change without prior notice. For further information, contact an authorised BMW dealer.

The new BMW 320Ld M Sport Pro is available in four exciting metallic paintworks – Mineral White, Skyscraper Grey, Carbon Black and Portimao Blue. Exclusive M headliner Anthracite upholstery is offered as standard.

Thanks to BMW India Financial Services, customized and flexible financial solutions are designed as per individual requirements. Customers enjoy great value and complete peace of mind with the BMW 360˚ Finance Plan. It includes attractive monthly instalments, an assured buy-back option of up to five years, flexible term-end opportunities, and options to upgrade to a new BMW among other benefits.

The new BMW 320 Ld M Sport Pro Edition.

The enhanced exterior body design features are more expressive and powerful than ever. The Blacked Out Kidney Grille adds to the aggressive front look of the new BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine M Sport Pro Edition. The standard Adaptive LED headlights ensure consistent illumination of the road ahead, even when cornering. They are accentuated by the M Lights Shadowline which offers a dark tint around the headlamps. The outer daytime driving light elements also serve as turn indicators. The model’s stretched silhouette underscores its inherent elegance and hints at the enviable spaciousness of the interior. The Rear Diffuser in High Gloss Black enhances the bold appearance when seen from behind.

The interior offers a modern space with a focus on driving enjoyment. High-quality materials, precise build quality and numerous meticulously crafted details set the tone for the refined premium character of the four-door sedan. The progressive design of the cockpit is accompanied by a larger surface for the interior trim strip integrated into the instrument panel. Added to this, the car comes with illuminated door sill plates. The modern design of the centre console with a galvanic embellisher adds to the cabin’s premiumness. The standard M Headliner Anthracite upholstery adds to the exclusiveness inside the car. The driver and front passenger settle into electrically adjustable Comfort Seats lapped in genuine leather Vernasca. Filling up the cabin with a sense of spaciousness is the large Panorama sunroof. Ambient Lighting with six dimmable designs creates an atmosphere for every mood. In another model-specific feature, the ambient lighting also includes an illuminated contour strip on the back of the front seats. The three-zone automatic climate control with active carbon filters optimizes air quality. The optimised acoustic properties reduce noise levels and make the journey peaceful.

Thanks to unrivalled BMW TwinPower Turbo technology, the diesel engine melds maximum power with exemplary efficiency and offers spontaneous responsiveness even at low engine speeds. The two-litre four-cylinder diesel engine of the new BMW 320Ld M Sport Pro Edition produces an output of 190 hp and a maximum torque of 400 Nm at 1,750-2,500 rpm. The car accelerates from 0 -100 km/hr in just 7.6 seconds.

The eight-speed Steptronic sport automatic transmission performs smooth, almost imperceptible gearshifts. At any time, in any gear, the transmission collaborates perfectly with the engine, enabling it to develop its full power and efficiency. For even greater driving pleasure, it comes with steering wheel paddle shifters and cruise control with braking function. Using the Driving Experience Control switch, the driver can choose between different driving modes to suit the driving conditions – ECO PRO, Comfort, Sport.

The new BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine M Sport Pro Edition features the BMW Curved Display which brings extra modernity. The latest BMW Operating System 8.5 offers all the possibilities for interaction between occupants and the vehicle – using touch or voice. It is complemented by the BMW Intelligent Personal Assistant system that adopts the driver’s habits and proactively provides useful tips on driving functions. Regular Remote Software Upgrades ensure that the car is always up to date. Innovations of the BMW ConnectedDrive turn the car into an interconnected device creating a digitally connected environment for the customers. BMW ID acts like a central login securely synchronising data and is automatically linked to the smart My BMW App, a new universal interface for all requirements in the BMW ecosystem. Customers can plan their next trip, check the status of their BMW, set personalised car settings, book the next service appointment or use one of the numerous remote-control functions – all conveniently from a smartphone. The car is always up to date with the latest functions and digital products being brought over the air through BMW Remote Software Upgrades.

The smartphone holder integrated into the centre console allows inductive, Wireless Charging for mobiles. Smartphone connection via Wireless Apple CarPlay® / Android Auto opens up access to a range of functions and apps. The car has a Harman Kardon Surround Sound system with 16 loudspeakers. The central air vents positioned below the control display are now slimmer and more modern in design.

Park Assistant Plus with Surround View Camera makes parking in tight spots easier by taking over acceleration, braking as well as steering. The New Parking Assistant Plus also enables customers to have a remote 3D view of the car via the My BMW App. BMW Driving Assistant provides Blind Spot Detection and helps warn the driver of lane changes, front collisions, and rear collisions.

BMW EfficientDynamics includes features such as an 8-speed Steptronic Sport Automatic Transmission, Auto Start-Stop, Brake-Energy Regeneration, Electronic Power Steering, 50:50 Weight Distribution and ECO PRO mode in Driving Experience Control.

BMW Safety technologies include six airbags, Attentiveness Assistance, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC) including Cornering Brake Control (CBC), electric parking brake with auto hold, side-impact protection, electronic vehicle immobilizer and crash sensor, ISOFIX child seat mounting and integrated emergency spare wheel under the load floor.