New BJD MLAs To Undergo Training At Sankha Bhawan on Aug 25

Bhubaneswar: While the BJP government has organised a two-day training for newly-elected MLAs in the Odisha Assembly, the opposition BJD has boycotted the program, and has organized a separate training session for first-time MLAs of the party. The session will be held at 10 am on Sunday, August 25.

The training for new MLAs will be held at Sankha Bhawan where senior leaders will be imparting training on the proceedings of the Assembly, said Pratap Deb, Deputy Chief Whip of BJD.

The Aul MLA Deb said, “Our party has decided to boycott today’s training program for MLAs in the state Assembly. We have never opposed any individual specifically. It’s about traditions. We expect the Chief Minister or Speaker to be the chief guest. Traditions should not be altered. We opposed the program because the guest list was changed.”

ALSO READ: Orientation Programme for New Odisha MLAs Begins, BJD & Cong Legislators Remain Absent