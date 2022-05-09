Never Have I Ever season 3 to stream on Netflix from this date

New York: Mindy Kaling and Lang Fisher’s coming-of-age dramedy Never Have I Ever returns for season 3 on August 12, Netflix announced as part of the Netflix Is A Joke Fest. The fourth and final season is expected to premiere sometime in 2023.N

etflix also debuted new photos featuring cast Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Darren Barnet, Jaren Lewison, Richa Moorjani, Poorna Jagannathan, Lee Rodriguez, and Ramona Young — and it looks like Devi (Ramakrishnan) and Paxton (Barnet) are doing well after Paxton accidentally hit Devi with his car in the season 2 finale.

From executive producers Mindy Kaling and Lang Fisher, Never Have I Ever follows the complicated life of a modern-day first-generation Indian American teenage girl, Devi (Ramakrishnan), an overachieving high school sophomore who has a short fuse that gets her into difficult situations. Season 2 ended on a cliffhanger, with Devi — who had been toggling between two potential love interests, Ben (Jaren Lewison) and Paxton (Darren Barnet) — ultimately choosing to test the waters with the popular swim jock.

The series also stars Poorna Jagannathan, Richa Moorjani, Ramona Young and Lee Rodriguez, with John McEnroe as narrator and Devi’s inner voice. The upcoming season will introduce Anirudh Pisharody as Des. Season 2 introduced Megan Suri as new student Aneesa, Utkarsh Ambudkar as English teacher Mr. Kulkarni, Common as dermatologist Dr. Chris Jackson, Tyler Alvarez as ex-Disney star Malcolm, Ranjita Chakravarty as Devi’s grandmother and Gigi Hadid as Paxton’s inner conscience.