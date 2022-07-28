Never Have I Ever 3 Trailer: Devi-Paxton Are Finally Official But All Eyes On New Indian Guy

New York: The trailer of the third season of Never Have I Ever is finally here and it looks like Mindy Kaling is bringing us yet another exciting season. The trailer of the third season kicks off with Maitreyi Ramakrishnan’s Devi making her relationship with Paxton (Darren Barnet) official at school as a result of which her popularity skyrockets.

As per the trailer of Season 3, Devi and Paxton are ruling the school as they are the new popular couple. The trailer begins with the duo taking a power-couple walk through the school corridors, making everyone gasp.

However, Devi is confused by this new found coolness, which affects her relationship with Paxton. She starts doubting his love towards her and insecurities crawl in. However, Devi couldn’t care less as she spends her days making out with Paxton every chance she gets. She then asks Paxton, why he even chose her.

As she wraps her head around the doubt, the Netflix series mixes things up by introducing a ‘hot’ Indian character. Even Devi’s cousin Kamala (Richa Moorjani) and mother (Poorna Jagannathan) agree that he’s ‘so hot’.

Besides Maitreyi, the series also stars Poorna Jagannathan, Richa Moorjani, Darren Barnet, Jaren Lewison, John McEnroe and Lee Rodriguez. The new season teases a wedding as well, with Kamala’s love life in the spotlight.

Never Have I Ever is created by executive producer Mindy Kaling, with Lang Fisher serving as co-creator, executive producer, showrunner and writer. Never Have I Ever is produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, and executive produced by 3 Arts Entertainment’s Howard Klein and David Miner.”

Never Have I Ever: Season 3 is set to debut on August 12. The series is backed by Mindy Kaling and has been popular across the US and India.