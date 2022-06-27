Never-Ending Queues At New Ikea Store In Bengaluru

New Delhi: Ikea, the Swedish furniture retailer opened its first outlet in Bengaluru on June 22. Since then, residents haven’t been able to keep calm and have turned up at the store in hundreds. The store, located in the city’s Nagasandra area, witnessed long, meandering queues on the weekend.

People had to wait in queue for around three hours and it became difficult for the security to manage the crowd. By 6 pm on Saturday, the footfall was so high that the store had to make an announcement on Twitter.

“Bengaluru, we are overwhelmed by your response. Current wait time at Nagasandra store is 3 hours. Please plan accordingly or shop online,” Ikea India wrote on its official Twitter.

Bengaluru, we are overwhelmed by your response❣️ Current wait time at Nagasandra store is 3 hours. Please plan accordingly or shop online. For latest wait time updates, visit: https://t.co/XF0WzAZPFE — IKEAIndia (@IKEAIndia) June 25, 2022

Videos and photographs of the long queues at Ikea Bangalore have flooded social media. Memes making fun of those waiting in the queue are also generating quite a buzz.