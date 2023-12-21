Netizens wish to see Ram Charan and Sobhita Dhulipala on big screen

Sobhita Dhulipala and Ramcharan starrer TVC was aired today for a popular traditional clothing brand and their chemistry has ignited a fan frenzy wanting to see them on big screen together. The screen comes alive with the dynamic presence of this fresh on-screen pairing, leaving audiences captivated and eagerly awaiting more.

Social media platforms are abuzz with excitement as netizens shower praises on Sobhita Dhulipala and Ramcharan’s natural chemistry. The internet is rife with discussions, with many dubbing them as the fresh pairing they want to see on big screen.

The TVC showcases the duo in the enchanting backdrop of traditional attire, bringing a unique charm to the brand. Fans have flooded the digital space with compliments, expressing their admiration for the authenticity and charisma exuded by Sobhita and Ramcharan.

