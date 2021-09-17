As New Zealand abruptly abandoned their tour of Pakistan on Friday citing a security alert, Twitter has exposed one of the mistakes of the Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) reaction regarding the same.

When information was given about this series from the Twitter account of the PCB, the English word ‘Full’ was misused by the board.

As soon as the board did this, people started making fun of it on social media.

The PCB gave information on Twitter about the cancellation of the tour against New Zealand on Friday. In this he was trying to write ‘Full Proof Security’, but he wrote ‘Fool-Proof Security by mistake.

Reportedly, newly-appointed PCB chairman Ramiz Raja’s tone, a former Pakistan captain, said they would approach the International Cricket Council (ICC) over what transpired on a ‘crazy day.’

“Walking out of the tour by taking a unilateral approach on a security threat is very frustrating. Especially when it’s not shared!! Which world is NZ living in?? NZ will hear us at ICC,” Raja tweeted.

“The Pakistan Prime Minister spoke personally to the Prime Minister of New Zealand and informed her that we have one of the best intelligence systems in the world and that no security threat of any kind exists for the visiting team,” the PCB said in a statement.