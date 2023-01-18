Dolce & Gabbana
Lifestyle & Culture

Netizens Stunned As Dolce & Gabbana Sells ‘Monkey Cap’ At Rs 32,000

By Pragativadi News Service
19

Kolkata: Dolce & Gabbana (D&G), the Italian luxury fashion brand, is selling monkey cap which is being priced on a shopping website, caught our attention on Twitter.

A Twitter user, @swatiatrest, posted a screenshot of the D&G cap which features the image of the woolen cap along with its name and price. The brand is selling it at ₹31,990. WTF, right?

“As a Bengali, I am horrified and vindicated,” the Twitter user wrote.

This D&G cap is currently ‘SOLD OUT’ on the website.

 

 

Pragativadi News Service 15779 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

Breaking