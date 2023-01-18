Netizens Stunned As Dolce & Gabbana Sells ‘Monkey Cap’ At Rs 32,000
Kolkata: Dolce & Gabbana (D&G), the Italian luxury fashion brand, is selling monkey cap which is being priced on a shopping website, caught our attention on Twitter.
A Twitter user, @swatiatrest, posted a screenshot of the D&G cap which features the image of the woolen cap along with its name and price. The brand is selling it at ₹31,990. WTF, right?
“As a Bengali, I am horrified and vindicated,” the Twitter user wrote.
As a Bengali, I am horrified and vindicated. pic.twitter.com/fu8Wn5ToPa
— Swati Moitra (@swatiatrest) January 17, 2023
This D&G cap is currently ‘SOLD OUT’ on the website.
the costliest monkey cap ever made https://t.co/YqnAfTKviv
— Soutik Biswas (@soutikBBC) January 18, 2023
I am ded 🤣 https://t.co/J6kdQqtIRM
— Dâmÿ (@damsicles_) January 18, 2023
