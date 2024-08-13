Netizens say “Undoubtedly one of the best actors we have” for Vijay Varma

Vijay Varma is set to take audiences on a unique journey in the upcoming Netflix film ‘IC814: The Kandahar Hijack’ where he portrays the character of a pilot.

The actor’s dedication to his craft is evident in the meticulous preparation he underwent to step into the shoes of a Captain for this riveting project.

IC 814 shows the story of the longest hijacking of the country. Fans and audiences cannot wait to see Vijay Varma in the shoes of the pilot Captain Devi Sharan. Let’s check a few comments:

One netizen wrote, “Vijay Varma will once again give a power-packed performance and there’s no doubt about that”

Another wrote, “OMG have been waiting to see this and Vijay as Capt. Devi Sharan is just🔥🔥🔥”

A fan commented, “VIJAYYYYYY!!!! So excited to see this new role of yours❤️❤️”

One added, “August 29th couldn’t come earlier🥳🥳 been patiently waiting to see yet another powerful performance of Vijay 🙈❤️‍🔥”

Another one said, “Undoubtedly one of the best actors we have🙌🏻 Can’t wait for what more Vijay has to bring to the table with this real-life story”

Vijay Varma has an interesting lineup ahead with Ul-Jalool Ishq and Matka King.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Netflix India (@netflix_in)

