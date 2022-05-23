Netizens Resort To Hilarious Responses To Elon Musk’s Tesla Job Ad On Twitter

New York: SpaceX and Tesla CEO Elon Musk recently posted a job advertisement on Twitter and internet users could not help but troll the billionaire.

A day after reports emerged of sexual harassment allegations against Elon Musk – which he denounced as “utterly untrue” – the Tesla chief tweeted that his car company would be setting up a “hardcore litigation department” to “directly initiate and execute lawsuits” – with the team reporting directly to him.

In a Twitter threat, Mr Musk wrote, “My commitment: we will never seek victory in a just case against us, even if we will probably win [and] we will never surrender/settle an unjust case against us, even if we will probably lose.” He went on to add that he was “looking for hardcore streetfighters, not white-shoe lawyers”, and that “there will be blood”.

Tesla is building a hardcore litigation department where we directly initiate & execute lawsuits. The team will report directly to me. Please send 3 to 5 bullet points describing evidence of exceptional ability. justice@tesla.com — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 20, 2022

In response, Twitter users decided to have some fun as some users mocked Mr Musk for finding the finest legal minds in the world on social media, while others pitched hilarious points, just as the Tesla chief had asked.

1. 3rd fastest runner in my class

2. Have replied to every one of your tweets

3. Can burp the ABC’s

4. Have eaten 19 Oreos in one sitting

5. Can float on my back without a life jacket — greg (@greg16676935420) May 20, 2022

• I went to business school

• I like green beans

• I am 6’4”

• I can read and write in English and Spanish

• I am getting a little bald which is proof of my wisdom You have 2 hours. — Quinn Nelson (@SnazzyQ) May 20, 2022

To: justice@tesla.com

Subject: Hardcore Litigation Department Associate (Applicant) • Helped my mom w her lawsuits👩‍⚖️

• My mom said I'm smarter than her🧠

• I'm a Libra⚖ — Not_Elm0🧠🤖 (@Not_Elm0) May 21, 2022

1. In July 2017, I drank 69 beers in one day 2. I have encyclopedic knowledge of Arizona dive bars 3. I graduated Magna Cum Laude from a Tier 1 law school These are ranked in order of importance. — Clue Heywood (@ClueHeywood) May 20, 2022

