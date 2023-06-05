Netizens obsess over Kartik Aaryan as a loverboy in the trailer of Satyaprem Ki Katha

The highly anticipated trailer of Kartik Aaryan starrer ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’ dropped today and immediately created a rage on the internet as fans went berserk seeing Kartik as the Gujju Pataka, Satyaprem. From emotion filled reactions to his comic timing, Kartik is right in his element but most importantly fans are all rave about him playing a loverboy.

The way he falls in love, the way he looks at his Katha, the dialogue delivery and the way he cries with a single tear drop falling from his eyes, it is all on point- and this is what the netizens are saying about our romance hero, Kartik.

Taking to their social media, users hailed Kartik as Sattu saying-

“His SMILE

His TEARS

Wana just say

You are the best #KartikAaryan 🤍

#SatyaPremKiKatha”

His SMILE

His TEARS

Wana just say

You are the best #KartikAaryan 🤍 #SatyaPremKiKatha pic.twitter.com/G2GolHDi3q — Sattu's Romantic World (@TruthKaBaap) June 5, 2023

Another fan writes “Yes pleaseeee!! Kartik Aaryan as a lover 🫠❤️

#KartikAaryan #KiaraAdvani #SatyaPremKiKatha #SatyaPremKiKathaTrailer”

“शायद मैं इस दुनिया में कुछ करने ही नहीं आया, सिवाय तुमसे प्यार🤍

My mom just told me one thing after watching the trailer ,n especially this part- Kartik iss bar apni acting se bohot rulayaga ,uske akhoon mein jaadu hai

My heart felt so Proud ❤️🫶

#KartikAaryan @TheAaryanKartik”

The best decision is to have Kartik Aaryan as SatyaPrem❤️

From your Comic timing to showing emotions n unconditional love,you were shining so bright in each scene 😌

Sattu aka Gujju patakha, you will be loved n remembered by the audience for ever🫶#KartikAaryan @TheAaryanKartik pic.twitter.com/BgKXDfOryZ — Mrittika Dey (@Koki_s_mrittika) June 5, 2023

Another user writes “एक आँख से आंसू निकालने की कला #KartikAaryan से बेहतर कोई नहीं कर सकता ❤️ #SatyaPremKiKatha

#SatyaPremKiKathaTrailer”

A fan writes “@TheAaryanKartik you literally nailed the character of Sattu all your expressions were just perfect 🥹🤍 “

@TheAaryanKartik you literally mailed the character of Sattu all your expressions were just perfect 🥹🤍 #KartikAaryan #SatyaPremKiKatha pic.twitter.com/G4LUK1MkbV — Anubha (@kartikology) June 5, 2023

A user writes “My Dulha ❤️

Sabko pasand hai Ghar pe 😉

#KartikAaryan

#SatyaPremKiKatha

@TheAaryanKartik”

A fan writes “@TheAaryanKartik Jordar baki blockbuster superhit🔥😍aa toh maro gujju pataka nikadiyo 😍😍❤️😘🔥 mere liya gujju baan gaya ye toh love it😘😍😍💋💋 🔥🔥 ekdum super hot lage che Kediyu ma @kartikaaryan #satyapremkikatha #KartikAaryan”

@TheAaryanKartik Jordar baki blockbuster superhit🔥😍aa toh maro gujju pataka nikadiyo 😍😍❤️😘🔥 mere liya gujju baan gaya ye toh love it😘😍😍💋💋 🔥🔥 ekdum super hot lage che Kediyu ma @kartikaaryan #satyapremkikatha #KartikAaryan — julie nathwani (@julienathwani) June 5, 2023

Besides Satyaprem Ki Katha releasing at the end of this month, the loverboy will also be seen in Aashqiui 3 and Kabir Khan’s untitled next.