Netizens lavish praise on Prashant Kishore’s prediction skills

New Delhi: Prashant Kishor, described as the master planner and strategist behind TMC’s spectacular show in the Bengal polls, is trending on social media.

Netizens have lavished praises on him for his prognostication skills. They have been sharing screenshots of Kishor’s tweet on December 21. He had said that the BJP will struggle to cross double digits in Bengal. And, if it does, then he would quit Twitter if his prediction did not come true.

A senior BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya, going by the early trends, even said the country will lose a poll strategist after formation of government.

But the ultimate result is that TMC is very much in the saddle and very much like what Kishor had predicted last year. Prashant Kishor’s name is currently trending on the micro-blogging site with hundreds of netizens praising his prediction skills.