New Delhi: Microblogging platform Twitter has removed the blue tick badge from the account of former Indian cricket team captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni on Friday. Meanwhile, Several netizens reacted to this news and questioned Twitter on it.

Notably, the blue tick on a Twitter handle is to let people know that the social media account is authentic. It said to receive the blue badge, the person’s account must be authentic, notable, and active.

However, the reason behind it is still ascertained but Dhoni’s wife Sakshi still has a blue tick mark on Twitter.

MS Dhoni will feature in the remainder of IPL 2021 that will kick off on September 19, where Chennai Super Kings will lock horns with Mumbai Indians.