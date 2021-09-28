Netizens Flood Twitter With Archana Puran Singh Memes After Sidhu Resigns As Punjab Congress Chief

Bhubaneswar: Famous television personality Archana Puran Singh has started to trend on the Internet after Navjot Singh Sidhu’s resignation from Punjab Congress on Tuesday.

Puran Singh, who replaced Navjot Singh Sidhu on The Kapil Sharma Show, began trending on Twitter, as Twitterati joked about Navjot Singh Sidhu replacing Archana now, and the latter being appointed as the Punjab Congress President instead.

Sharing funny posts on the microblogging site, netizens joked about how he can return to the chat show and take back his position.

They also shared memes about Archana Puran Singh and imagined her funny reaction to the news.

Mr. #NavjotSidhu resigned from the post of Punjab Congress President.

Meanwhile #ArchanaPuranSingh Ji be like:- pic.twitter.com/ztcxXwhzff — Insaan Indian 🇮🇳 (@Indian__Insaan) September 28, 2021

When you find out Navjot Sidhu has resigned from Congress pic.twitter.com/bqLLfzDWjt — Sagar (@sagarcasm) September 28, 2021

Navjot Singh Sidhu resigned from the Punjab Congress president post on Tuesday. This came as a surprise, particularly on a day when his arch-rival and former Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh was speculated to join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) after having been cornered in the Congress party.

However, Congress insiders point to certain developments that led to Navjot Sidhu’s resignation. It was the culmination of a political build-up in the Punjab Congress.