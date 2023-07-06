Netherlands Beat Scotland To Book World Cup 2023 Spot

Bas de Leede put up a tremendous display of bowling and batting to send the Netherlands cruising into the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023.

The Netherlands became part of yet another historic match as they knocked out Scotland to book their tickets for the World Cup in India. They chased down the target of 278 in just 42.5 overs.

The Dutch won the toss and elected to bowl to make the most of morning conditions and with Net Run Rate permutations at play, and both teams went in with the same playing XI. Scotland set the Netherlands a competitive target of 278.

The Netherlands started patiently in the chase of 278. There were a couple of early scares but the Dutch openers completed a half-century opening stand.

De Leede hit back-to-back sixes to bring up a fantastic century and the third six in that over was hit by Zulfiqar to quickly ease the pressure considerably.

Two more sixes came the next over to almost guarantee the Dutch win and while de Leede was run-out in the next over, Logan van Beek came and hit the winning runs to the delight of his teammates.