Netflix’s thriller series Money Heist S5 out to binge!

New Delhi: Netflix’s popular thriller series Money Heist entered it’s fifth and final season. Money Heist Season 5’s first bank of episodes or ‘Volume 1’ dropped in today at 12:30 IST and fans can barely control their anticipation at all.

Now fans are ready for the Dali-mask wearing thieves to grace our screen for one last time.

Money Heist season 5 release date in India:

The fifth and final season of Money Heist premieres Friday, September 3 worldwide.

Money Heist season 5 release time in India:

Money Heist season 5 “Volume 1” will be available at 12:30pm IST on September 3. Volume 2 will release at 1:30pm IST on December 3.

How to watch Money Heist season 5 in India:

Money Heist Season 5 Volume 1 will start streaming from September 3rd, at 12:30 pm IST, exclusively on Netflix, which is a subscription-based service.

Money Heist season 5 episodes:

There are 10 episodes in total in Money Heist season 5. The five-episode Volume 1 will be available September 3. Money Heist season 5 volume 2 release date is December 3.

Money Heist season 5 cast:

The popular series stars Úrsula Corberó as Tokyo, Álvaro Morte as The Professor, Itziar Ituño as Lisbon, Miguel Herrán as Rio, Jaime Lorente as Denver, Esther Acebo as Stockholm, Hovik Keuchkerian as Bogota, Rodrigo de la Serna as Palermo, Najwa Nimri as Alicia Sierra, Belén Cuesta as Manila, Enrique Arce as Arturo, Darko Peric as Helsinki, Luka Peros as Marseille, Fernando Cayo as Coronel Tamayo, and José Manuel Poga as Gandía.

New to Money Heist season 5 cast are Miguel Ángel Silvestre (Sense 8) and Patrick Criado (La Gran Familia Española).

Fans are so excited about the new season that a a Jaipur-based firm called Verve Logic has declared a holiday for its employees on September 3, announcing it as ‘Netflix and Chill Holiday’ as the show releases on the same day.