Netflix’s Rom-Com Plan A Plan B Trailer Out; It’s Matchmaker Vs Divorce Lawyer

New Delhi: Tamannaah Bhatia and Riteish Deshmukh are all set to star in the upcoming romantic comedy Plan A Plan B. Netflix has unveiled the first trailer for its upcoming Indian rom-com. The film centres around an unlikely match between a divorce lawyer and an earnest matchmaker, who battle it out to determine whose ideals are in the right. It is slated to be released on September 30, exclusively on Netflix.

Besides Riteish and Tamannaah, Plan A Plan B also stars veteran actors Poonam Dhillon and Kusha Kapila. The director of the film is Shashanka Ghosh, who last directed Ali Fazal and Shriya Pilgaonkar’s comedy film House Arrest on Netflix.

Meanwhile, newcomer Rajat Arora has penned the screenplay, and he is also the producer with Trilok Malhotra and KR Harish under a collaboration of the banners India Stories Media & Entertainment and Funk Your Blues Entertainment.