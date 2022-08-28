Netflix’s ‘Resident Evil’ cancelled after Season 1

New York: Netflix has cancelled its Resident Evils series just after one season. The first season of the show had 8 episodes and premiered on the OTT platform on July 14. The show was first announced in 2020.

The series got mixed critical responses, registering just a 55% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

The series told an original story set in the Resident Evil universe instead of being faithful to the source material. The show sees the Umbrella Corporation creating a New Raccoon City in which Albert Wesker moves to with his daughters Jade and Billie. The show takes place in two timelines, with the other one taking place 14 years later where humanity suffers from the T-Virus.

The series featured an ensemble cast including names such as Lance Reddick, Ella Balinska, Tamara Smart, Siena Agudong, and Paola Núñez.