Netflix’s Original Show ‘Squid Game’ Crosses 111Mn Views In First Month

Mumbai: Netflix’s original South Korean hit show “Squid Game” has officially reached 111 million views in just 27 days.

Netflix took to its Twitter handle to make the announcement and wrote: “Squid Game has officially reached 111 million fans — making it our biggest series launch ever!”.

The dystopian South Korean action drama exemplifies Netflix’s increasing emphasis on cross-pollinating programming across regions of the world. Squid Game quickly reached No. 1 in 90 countries after its debut in September, aided by Netflix’s investment in subtitling and dubbing it into more than 30 languages, far more than rivals do. In crossing borders, the series followed a path established over the years by the likes of Money Heist, Dark and Lupin, only at a much higher level of penetration.