Seoul: From childhood rivals to adult lovers, Jung Hae In and Jung So Min’s on-screen chemistry in Love Next Door has K-drama lovers hooked to their screens. The show which follows the story of two successful individuals living on opposite sides of the world, has achieved its highest viewership ratings to date.

At the same time, the show Romance in the House keeps pulling in audiences with its sweet story about flawed people coming together to create a family and chasing the idea of ideal love. The show hasn’t lost its appeal, top spots in the weekly K-drama charts.

On August 1, tvN’s new show featuring Jung Hae In and Jung So Min claimed the top spot in its time slot after rolling out its 6th episode, achieving an impressive nationwide rating of 6.8 percent, according to Nielsen Korea. This marks a new personal best for the series. The show stars Jung So Min as Bae Seok-ryu, a businesswoman who returns to South Korea to rebuild her life, while Jung Hae In plays Choi Seung Hyo, a rising star in the architectural world.

For global fans, the show is available for streaming on OTT giant Netflix, which boasts a large content library of K-dramas. Love Next Door is currently sitting at Number 2 in Netflix’s non-English category for two consecutive weeks, with 14,800,000 hours viewed. Following it is The Frog, another South Korean thriller and psychological show. Romance in the House, meanwhile, holds the Number 5 position with 10,500,000 hours viewed.