Netflix’s ‘Jonas Brothers Family Roast’ To Leave Everyone In Splits, Watch Clip

New York: A promo for the Jonas Brothers Family Roast, which will see celebrities and stand-up comics poke fun at singers Nick Jonas, Joe Jonas and Kevin Jonas, has dropped online.

The teaser showed Saturday Night Live comedian Pete Davidson taking digs at Nick’s credentials as an actor and Kevin’s career.

The show will be hosted by Kenan Thompson, and features guest stars including Pete Davidson, Niall Horan, Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias, John Legend, Lilly Singh and Jack Whitehall.

The special includes Nick Jonas, Joe Jonas and Kevin Jonas, their wives Priyanka Chopra, Danielle Jonas and Sophie Turner, as well as Nick’s The Voice co-star Blake Shelton.

The Jonas brothers will star in the upcoming Netflix special Jonas Brothers’ Family Roast, out on November 23.