Netflix’s Indian Matchmaking gets a second season

Mumbai: Netflix has announced the second season of Indian Matchmaking, its reality show centred on the Indian arranged marriage system.

Indian Matchmaking Season 2 will premiere Friday, Aug. 12, bringing back some familiar faces — along with brand new daters.

Of course, international matchmaker Sima Taparia will lead Indian Matchmaking’s new season as she helps singles around the world find their perfect partner through traditional and modern matchmaking techniques. This season will take Sima from Mumbai to Durham, North Carolina, on her mission to pair up clients with their right match. “I was totally surprised by the response to the first season of Indian Matchmaking,” Taparia told Netflix. “I’m overwhelmed by the love I’ve gotten and the appreciation for Indian culture and values. I know fans will love what’s coming in Season 2!”

Having launched its first season in 2020, the eight-episode web show followed Sima Taparia, ‘Mumbai’s number one matchmaker’, in her own words, as she coordinated proposals for young Indians within the country and abroad, and stirred considerable debate within the country.

Perpetuating stereotypes of colourism, casteism and sexism about the country, the creators forget that Indian millennials and their families have come a long way after battling these societal norms for years, netizens had argued then. Episodes titled ‘Slim, Trim and Educated,’ ‘Just Find Me Someone,’ ‘It’s High Time’ and ‘Adjustment and Compromise,’ among others, were the subject of much ridicule and many memes in India.