Netflix Unveils Jamtara S2 Release Date: Check Out Here

New Delhi: Netflix, on Wednesday, announced the release date of the second season of the web-series, Jamtara: Sabka Number Ayega. The web series based on the rampant growth of phishing calls and cybercrime in India will start streaming on September 23.

The show stars Amit Sial, Sparsh Srivastava, Monika Panwar, Aasif Khan and more. The web-television series is created & directed by Soumendra Padhi and written by Trishant Srivastava.

<>

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Netflix India (@netflix_in)

</>

Talking about the web series, Jamtara season 1 is about a small-town (Jamtara) in Jharkhand which has a bunch of young adults scamming people of their money through ‘social engineering’. The show takes a twist when a local politician wants some stakes in the lucrative business.