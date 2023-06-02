Netflix to Live Stream ‘Tudum: A Global Fan Event’ From Brazil on June 17
Brazil: After two years as a virtual event due to the pandemic, Netflix on June 17 will live stream its Tudum content showcase in front of a live audience in São Paulo, Brazil, at 1:30 p.m. PST/4:30 p.m. EST/5:30pm BRT.
The two-hour media showcase can be accessed live for free on Netflix’s YouTube page (YouTube.com/Netflix). It will feature Netflix content stars and show creators sharing backend footage, trailers, and first looks of series, films and video games.
Recently, Netflix Brazil has been publicizing a Tudum event, albeit all promotion has been localized to just Brazil. Described as an in-person event, its scheduled to take place between June 16th and June 18th in São Paulo. Japan also is hosting a similar in-person event titled “Only on Netflix,” which takes place between May 20th and June 11th.
The following talent is scheduled to appear live in Brazil (subject to change):
Chris Hemsworth, Sam Hargrave – Extraction
Arnold Schwarzenegger – “Fubar”
Gal Gadot, Jamie Dornan, Alia Bhatt – Heart of Stone
Chase Stokes – “Outer Banks”
Jess Hong, Benedict Wong, Jovan Adepo, Alex Sharp, John Bradley – “3 Body Problem”
Henry Cavill, Anya Charlotra, Freya Allan, Joey Batey – “The Witcher”
Zack Snyder, Deborah Snyder, Sofia Boutella – Rebel Moon
Gordon Cormier, Kiawentiio, Ian Ousley, Dallas Liu – Avatar: The Last Airbender
Christian Malheiros, Jottapê, Bruna Mascarenhas – “Sintonia”
Inaki Godoy, Mackenyu, Emily Rudd, Jacob Romero Gibson, Taz Skylar – “One Piece”
André Lamoglia, Valentina Zenere – “Elite”
Nicola Coughlan – “Bridgerton”
India Amarteifio, Corey Mylchreest -” Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story”
Maisa – “Back to 15″
Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Jaren Lewison, Darren Barnet – “Never Have I Ever”
Mihir Ahuja, Dot, Khushi Kapoor, Suhana Khan, Yuvraj Menda, Agastya Nanda and Vedang Raina – “The Archies”
Aria Mia Loberti, Louis Hofmann – “All the Light We Cannot See”
Other special appearances include:
An appearance from “Stranger Things” cast
Jenna Ortega, Hunter Doohan, Emma Myers, Joy Sunday from “Wednesday”
“Squid Game: The Challenge”
Penn Badgley – “You”
Lily Collins – “Emily In Paris”
Kevin Hart, Gugu Mbatha-Raw – “Lift”
Pedro Alonso – “BERLIN”
Nick and Vanessa Lachey – “Love Is Blind”
Chloe Veitch – “Too Hot to Handle”
Ralph Macchio, William Zabka and the cast of “Cobra Kai”
Corinna Brown, Kizzy Edgell – “Heartstopper”
Omar Sy – “Lupin”
John Boyega, Teyonah Parris – “They Cloned Tyrone”
Clara Galle, Julio Peña Fernández – “Through My Window: Across The Sea”
Dianna Agron, Tenoch Huerta, Bobby Luhnow – “The Chosen One”
Golda Rosheuvel – “Bridgerton”
Comments are closed.