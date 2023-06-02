Netflix to Live Stream ‘Tudum: A Global Fan Event’ From Brazil on June 17

Brazil: After two years as a virtual event due to the pandemic, Netflix on June 17 will live stream its Tudum content showcase in front of a live audience in São Paulo, Brazil, at 1:30 p.m. PST/4:30 p.m. EST/5:30pm BRT.

The two-hour media showcase can be accessed live for free on Netflix’s YouTube page (YouTube.com/Netflix). It will feature Netflix content stars and show creators sharing backend footage, trailers, and first looks of series, films and video games.

Recently, Netflix Brazil has been publicizing a Tudum event, albeit all promotion has been localized to just Brazil. Described as an in-person event, its scheduled to take place between June 16th and June 18th in São Paulo. Japan also is hosting a similar in-person event titled “Only on Netflix,” which takes place between May 20th and June 11th.

The following talent is scheduled to appear live in Brazil (subject to change):

Chris Hemsworth, Sam Hargrave – Extraction

Arnold Schwarzenegger – “Fubar”

Gal Gadot, Jamie Dornan, Alia Bhatt – Heart of Stone

Chase Stokes – “Outer Banks”

Jess Hong, Benedict Wong, Jovan Adepo, Alex Sharp, John Bradley – “3 Body Problem”

Henry Cavill, Anya Charlotra, Freya Allan, Joey Batey – “The Witcher”

Zack Snyder, Deborah Snyder, Sofia Boutella – Rebel Moon

Gordon Cormier, Kiawentiio, Ian Ousley, Dallas Liu – Avatar: The Last Airbender

Christian Malheiros, Jottapê, Bruna Mascarenhas – “Sintonia”

Inaki Godoy, Mackenyu, Emily Rudd, Jacob Romero Gibson, Taz Skylar – “One Piece”

André Lamoglia, Valentina Zenere – “Elite”

Nicola Coughlan – “Bridgerton”

India Amarteifio, Corey Mylchreest -” Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story”

Maisa – “Back to 15″

Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Jaren Lewison, Darren Barnet – “Never Have I Ever”

Mihir Ahuja, Dot, Khushi Kapoor, Suhana Khan, Yuvraj Menda, Agastya Nanda and Vedang Raina – “The Archies”

Aria Mia Loberti, Louis Hofmann – “All the Light We Cannot See”

Other special appearances include:

An appearance from “Stranger Things” cast

Jenna Ortega, Hunter Doohan, Emma Myers, Joy Sunday from “Wednesday”

“Squid Game: The Challenge”

Penn Badgley – “You”

Lily Collins – “Emily In Paris”

Kevin Hart, Gugu Mbatha-Raw – “Lift”

Pedro Alonso – “BERLIN”

Nick and Vanessa Lachey – “Love Is Blind”

Chloe Veitch – “Too Hot to Handle”

Ralph Macchio, William Zabka and the cast of “Cobra Kai”

Corinna Brown, Kizzy Edgell – “Heartstopper”

Omar Sy – “Lupin”

John Boyega, Teyonah Parris – “They Cloned Tyrone”

Clara Galle, Julio Peña Fernández – “Through My Window: Across The Sea”

Dianna Agron, Tenoch Huerta, Bobby Luhnow – “The Chosen One”

Golda Rosheuvel – “Bridgerton”