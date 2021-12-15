Netflix Plans In India Get Price Cut: Check Out New Rates

New Delhi: The most popular streaming giant Netflix has recently announced that it will cut prices across all its plans. The latest plans will now start from Rs 149, instead of Rs 199.

Check out the new prices below:

Plan Old price New price Savings Resolution Devices Netflix Mobile Rs. 199 / month Rs. 149 / month 25.12% 480p 1 (Mobile-only) Netflix Basic Rs. 499 / month Rs. 199 / month 60.12% 480p 1 Netflix Standard Rs. 649 / month Rs. 499 / month 23.11% 1080p 2 Netflix Premium Rs. 799 / month Rs. 649 / month 18.77% 4K HDR 4

It is pertinent to mention that Amazon Prime Video got costlier on Tuesday, with the Amazon Prime subscription going up from Rs. 999 per year to Rs. 1,499 per year.