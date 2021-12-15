Netflix Plans In India Get Price Cut: Check Out New Rates
New Delhi: The most popular streaming giant Netflix has recently announced that it will cut prices across all its plans. The latest plans will now start from Rs 149, instead of Rs 199.
Check out the new prices below:
|Plan
|Old price
|New price
|Savings
|Resolution
|Devices
|Netflix Mobile
|Rs. 199 / month
|Rs. 149 / month
|25.12%
|480p
|1 (Mobile-only)
|Netflix Basic
|Rs. 499 / month
|Rs. 199 / month
|60.12%
|480p
|1
|Netflix Standard
|Rs. 649 / month
|Rs. 499 / month
|23.11%
|1080p
|2
|Netflix Premium
|Rs. 799 / month
|Rs. 649 / month
|18.77%
|4K HDR
|4
It is pertinent to mention that Amazon Prime Video got costlier on Tuesday, with the Amazon Prime subscription going up from Rs. 999 per year to Rs. 1,499 per year.