Netflix iOS App Gets New User Interface: Read Here What’s New

New Delhi: Netflix has introduced new animations, parallax effects, and elements that move when the phone is tilted, providing a fresh user interface experience.

According to Janum Trivedi via 9to5Google, the Netflix iOS app update includes several new features that enhance the user experience. One of the most notable new features is the ability for the layout of the billboard to change as the user moves their device, accompanied by a subtle lighting effect.

Netflix is really big on metrics and AB testing, and this was a really significant win across the board. Don’t let anyone try telling you craft and quality doesn’t matter to the business. https://t.co/P1782OYWLo — Janum Trivedi (@jmtrivedi) January 16, 2023

Here are all the changes coming with the latest Netflix app update on iPhone:-