Netflix could launch ad-supported plans from November 1

New Delhi: Netflix is set to launch ad-supported plans after its subscriber count went downwards for the first time in years. The new plans are expected to launch in multiple countries and will reportedly go live on November 1, as per a report by Variety. The plans will reportedly first be launched in countries including the US, UK, Canada, France and Germany.

As per a report by CNET, however, the company said in a statement that it is “still in the early days of deciding how to launch a lower priced, ad supported tier,” adding that “no decisions have been made.”

Netflix had previously confirmed that its new ad-supported plans could go live before the end of the year and the new rollout timeline, although not directly confirmed by Netflix yet, seem to be on schedule. A wider rollout for the plans for more countries is expected in 2023, as per a report by Bloomberg.