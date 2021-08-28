Netflix Begins Limited Tests of Two Stranger Things Games In Poland

New York: Netflix has now begun limited testing for two Stranger Things mobile games, Stranger Things: 1984 and Stranger Things 3 in Poland.

Stranger Things: 1984 and Stranger Things 3 were previously available on the Play Store, but the games are playable with no ads with a Netflix subscription.

These games can be accessed through the Netflix app, but they will still direct you to the Google Play page to install the game. It seems like Netflix now does some authentication with Google Play to let the device play the ad-free version and integrate the launcher into the Netflix app. We can imagine Netflix’s end goal is to eventually let subscribers stream games without having to install it, directly through the Netflix app.