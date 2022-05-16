Netflix asks employees to leave if they get offended by its content; ‘Good move’, says Elon Musk

New York: Elon Musk praised Netflix for its new company culture guidelines that say it might not be the best place for employees who cannot work on content they disagree with or find harmful.

In response to a tweet about the new policy, Musk tweeted: “Good move by @netflix.”

Netflix recently updated its company culture guidelines for the first time since 2017 to include a new section titled “Artistic Expression.”

“Not everyone will like—or agree with—everything on our service,” the guidelines say, adding “we let viewers decide what’s appropriate for them, versus having Netflix censor specific artists or voices.”

“As employees we support the principle that Netflix offers a diversity of stories, even if we find some titles counter to our own personal values. Depending on your role, you may need to work on titles you perceive to be harmful. If you’d find it hard to support our content breadth, Netflix may not be the best place for you,” they continue.

Musk blamed the loss of subscribers on Netflix being “woke,” writing on Twitter: “The woke mind virus is making Netflix unwatchable.”

Netflix has hinted that employees offended by its shows are free to leave the company. The streaming giant on Thursday released its updated corporate culture memo – ‘Netflix Culture – Seeking Excellence’, in which it explained that employees could be expected to work on shows that go against their own personal values.

It added said it would support the artistic freedom of creators while bluntly telling employees that Netflix may not be the best place for them if they found it hard to support its diverse, sometimes provocative shows.

Netflix came under fire from some of its own employees in October for airing a comedy special from Dave Chappelle in which he made transphobic comments. The special was not removed from the streaming service despite protests.